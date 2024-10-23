Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 5506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $506.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

