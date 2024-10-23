CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CaixaBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

