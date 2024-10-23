CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
CaixaBank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
About CaixaBank
