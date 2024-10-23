Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

