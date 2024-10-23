Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

