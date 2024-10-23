Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

