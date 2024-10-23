Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and approximately $288.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.85 or 0.03887698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00040189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

