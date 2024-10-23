Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CRI opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.
CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
