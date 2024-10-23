CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 19238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

CBS Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

