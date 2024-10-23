Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.
The firm has a market cap of C$106.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
