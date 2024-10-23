Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 115,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 127,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

