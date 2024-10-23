Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $102,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,804. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

