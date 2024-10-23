Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.51. Approximately 1,000,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,991,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.