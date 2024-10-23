Chris Bulman Inc Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZJUL opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58.

