Chris Bulman Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

