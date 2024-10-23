Chris Bulman Inc Invests $443,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

