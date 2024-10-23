Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 9,140 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

