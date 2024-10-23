Chris Bulman Inc Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91,448 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $843.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

