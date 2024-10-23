Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Shares of CB opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

