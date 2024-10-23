Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.01. 54,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,930. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $207.46 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.