Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,219,410 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,943,078 shares of company stock worth $17,389,769. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

