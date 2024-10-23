Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.50 Per Share

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

COKE opened at $1,265.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,298.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $621.95 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

