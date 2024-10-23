Coinmetro Token (XCM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $61,858.52 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.08 or 1.00024919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006428 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00068027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,021,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,021,493 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.0347227 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71,829.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

