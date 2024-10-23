Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DE opened at $409.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

