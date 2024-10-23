Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,932 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,601.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,601.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,706 shares of company stock worth $12,813,038. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

