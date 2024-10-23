Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

