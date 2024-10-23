Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,167 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

