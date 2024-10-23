Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $606,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.