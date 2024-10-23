Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,397 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.45.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
