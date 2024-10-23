Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,397 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.45.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.