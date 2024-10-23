Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $207,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
