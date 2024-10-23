Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 507,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $824.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.46. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

