CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

