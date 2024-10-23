Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.73. 1,094,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,915. The company has a market cap of $483.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.