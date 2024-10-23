Courier Capital LLC Buys 20,003 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. 1,099,681 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

