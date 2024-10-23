Courier Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after acquiring an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 472,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

