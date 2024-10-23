Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. 456,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

