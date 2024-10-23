Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,789,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,329,350. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

