Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 163,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

