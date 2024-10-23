CPA Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 479,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 139,265 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.