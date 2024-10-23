CPA Asset Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

