Craig Hallum Increases Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $43.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vicor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.