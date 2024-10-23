Criteo (CRTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

