Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 485762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Critical Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.49.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

