Cronos One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.46 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $4.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00039838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

