CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
CVB Financial stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.45.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.