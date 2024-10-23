DA Davidson Has Negative Forecast for WD-40 FY2025 Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $263.87 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $203.10 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.