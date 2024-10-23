Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

