David Kennon Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.1% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,816. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

