DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £508.25 ($659.89) and last traded at GBX 5,090 ($66.09), with a volume of 182113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,120 ($66.48).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($74.01) to GBX 5,800 ($75.31) in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,551.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,186.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,454.38.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

