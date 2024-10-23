Desjardins Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$210.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets cut goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$218.78.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of GSY traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.11. 107,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$183.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.20. goeasy has a one year low of C$106.51 and a one year high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

