Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,150 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 148,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.