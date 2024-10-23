Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,150 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 148,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.